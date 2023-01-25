Stifel: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) on Wednesday reported net income of $176.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The company, based in St. Louis, said it had earnings of $1.43 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1.58 per share.

The brokerage and investment banking firm posted revenue of $1.12 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.12 billion, which beat Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $662.2 million, or $5.32 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.39 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SF