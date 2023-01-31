Moody’s: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Moody’s Corp. (MCO) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $246 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $1.34. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.60 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.42 per share.

The credit ratings agency posted revenue of $1.29 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.25 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.37 billion, or $7.44 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.47 billion.

Moody’s expects full-year earnings in the range of $9 to $9.50 per share.

