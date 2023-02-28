Smucker: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ORRVILLE, Ohio (AP) — ORRVILLE, Ohio (AP) — J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $208.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Orrville, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $1.95. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.21 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.13 per share.

The food maker posted revenue of $2.22 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

Smucker expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.55 to $8.75 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SJM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SJM