FedEx: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) _ FedEx Corp. (FDX) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $788 million.

On a per-share basis, the Memphis, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of $3.07. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.18 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.77 per share.

The package delivery company posted revenue of $22.81 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $23.66 billion.

FedEx expects full-year earnings in the range of $13 to $14 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FDX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FDX