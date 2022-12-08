Torrid Holdings: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. (AP) _ Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $7.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The City Of Industry, California-based company said it had profit of 7 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The women’s apparel retailer posted revenue of $290 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $299.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, Torrid Holdings said it expects revenue in the range of $285 million to $300 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.24 billion to $1.26 billion.

