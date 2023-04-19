AP NEWS
    Liberty Oilfield Services: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

    April 19, 2023 GMT

    DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $162.7 million.

    On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had net income of 90 cents.

    The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 80 cents per share.

    The provider of hydraulic fracturing services posted revenue of $1.26 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.25 billion.

