RenaissanceRe: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $572.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Pembroke, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of $12.91. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were $8.16 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $7.34 per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $2.21 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.93 billion, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.9 billion.

