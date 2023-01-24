QCR Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) _ QCR Holdings Inc. (QCRH) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $30.9 million.

The Moline, Illinois-based bank said it had earnings of $1.81 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.83 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.74 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $115.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $86.4 million, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $87 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $99.1 million, or $5.87 per share. Revenue was reported as $311.8 million.

