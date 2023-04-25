AZZ: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — AZZ Inc. (AZZ) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $1.1 million.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had net income of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 30 cents per share.

The electrical equipment maker posted revenue of $336.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $53 million, or $2.45 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.32 billion.

AZZ expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.85 to $4.35 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.4 billion to $1.55 billion.

AZZ shares have dropped slightly more than 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $38.46, a decrease of 18% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AZZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AZZ