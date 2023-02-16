HubSpot: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) on Thursday reported a loss of $15.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.11 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The cloud-based marketing and sales software platform posted revenue of $469.7 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $444.9 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $112.7 million, or $2.35 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.73 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, HubSpot expects its per-share earnings to range from 82 cents to 84 cents.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $473 million to $475 million for the fiscal first quarter.

HubSpot expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.24 to $4.32 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.06 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HUBS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HUBS