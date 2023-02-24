Enerplus: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Enerplus Corp. (ERF) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $330.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of $1.43. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 78 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $548.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $914.3 million, or $3.77 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.16 billion.

