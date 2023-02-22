Rackspace: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Rackspace Technology, Inc. (RXT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $214 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Antonio-based company said it had a loss of $1.01. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $787 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $776.6 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $804.8 million, or $3.81 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.12 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Rackspace expects its results to range from a loss of 5 cents per share to a loss of 1 cent per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $752 million to $762 million for the fiscal first quarter.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RXT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RXT