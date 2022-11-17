Griffon: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Griffon Corp. (GFF) on Thursday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $416.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of $8. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.09 per share.

The garage door and building products maker posted revenue of $708.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $191.6 million, or $3.71 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $2.85 billion.

Griffon expects full-year revenue of $2.95 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GFF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GFF