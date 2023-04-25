Enova International: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Enova International Inc. (ENVA) on Tuesday reported net income of $50.9 million in its first quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of $1.56 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.79 per share.

The online financial services company posted revenue of $483.3 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ENVA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ENVA