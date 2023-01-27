Provident Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AMESBURY, Mass. (AP) _ Provident Bancorp Inc. (PVBC) on Friday reported net income of $2.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Amesbury, Massachusetts-based bank said it had earnings of 16 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $23 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $20.7 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $21.5 million, or $1.30 per share. Revenue was reported as $81.2 million.

