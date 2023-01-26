TFS Financial: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) _ TFS Financial Corp. (TFSL) on Thursday reported profit of $22.2 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cleveland-based company said it had net income of 8 cents.

The holding company for Third Federal Savings and Loan posted revenue of $144.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $80.3 million.

_____

