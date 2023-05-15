Enthusiast Gaming: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Ethusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX) on Monday reported a loss of $6.5 million in its first quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share.

The digital media company posted revenue of $31.7 million in the period.

