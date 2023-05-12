AP NEWS
    Provectus: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

    May 12, 2023 GMT

    KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (PVCT) on Thursday reported a loss of $828,000 in its first quarter.

    On a per-share basis, the Knoxville, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent.

    The biopharmaceutical posted revenue of $205,000 in the period.

    _____

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PVCT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PVCT

