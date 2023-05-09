Omeros: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Omeros Corporation (OMER) on Tuesday reported a loss of $33.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 54 cents. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 63 cents per share.

