Enova International: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Enova International Inc. (ENVA) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $50.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of $1.56. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.76 per share.

The online financial services company posted revenue of $486.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $207.4 million, or $6.19 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.74 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ENVA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ENVA