Frontdoor: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $8 million.

The Memphis, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 13 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 12 cents per share.

The home services provider posted revenue of $339 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $332.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $71 million, or 87 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.66 billion.

Frontdoor expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.7 billion to $1.74 billion.

