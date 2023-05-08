AP NEWS
    Vector: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

    May 8, 2023 GMT

    MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) on Monday reported net income of $34.7 million in its first quarter.

    On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had profit of 22 cents.

    The discount cigarette maker posted revenue of $334.1 million in the period.

