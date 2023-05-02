Denny’s: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Denny’s Corp. (DENN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $597,000.

The Spartanburg, South Carolina-based company said it had net income of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 13 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The restaurant operator posted revenue of $117.5 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $114.4 million.

