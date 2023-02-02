Schneider National: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) _ Schneider National Inc. (SNDR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $110.1 million.

The Green Bay, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of 62 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 64 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 61 cents per share.

The trucking company posted revenue of $1.56 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.68 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $457.8 million, or $2.56 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.6 billion.

Schneider National expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.15 to $2.35 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SNDR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SNDR