Ashland: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) _ Ashland Inc. (ASH) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $40 million.

The Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had profit of 73 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 97 cents per share.

The chemical company posted revenue of $525 million in the period.

Ashland shares have risen roughly 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $109.27, an increase of 14% in the last 12 months.

