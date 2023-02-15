Rush Enterprises: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (AP) — NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (AP) — Rush Enterprises Inc. (RUSHA) on Wednesday reported profit of $98.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The New Braunfels, Texas-based company said it had net income of $1.74 per share.

The commercial vehicle dealership operator posted revenue of $1.88 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $391.4 million, or $6.85 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.1 billion.

