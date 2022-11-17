Gap: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Gap Inc. (GPS) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $282 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The San Francisco-based company said it had net income of 77 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 71 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The clothing chain posted revenue of $4.04 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.8 billion.

