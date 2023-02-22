Kaiser: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $26 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Franklin, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of $1.66.

The aluminum products company posted revenue of $776 million in the period.

