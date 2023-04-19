First Community: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) — LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) — First Community Corp. (FCCO) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $3.5 million.

The Lexington, South Carolina-based bank said it had earnings of 45 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The holding company for First Community Bank posted revenue of $18.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $14.9 million, which also fell short of Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FCCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FCCO