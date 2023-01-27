HCA: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.08 billion.

The Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of $7.28 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $4.64 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.79 per share.

The hospital operator posted revenue of $15.5 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.51 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $5.64 billion, or $19.15 per share. Revenue was reported as $60.23 billion.

HCA expects full-year earnings to be $16.40 to $17.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $61.5 billion to $63.5 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HCA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HCA