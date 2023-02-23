Ryman Hospitality Properties: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results beat Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Nashville, Tennessee, said it had funds from operations of $113 million, or $1.94 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $1.68 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $58.1 million, or $1.03 per share.

The hotel and resort real estate investment trust, based in Nashville, Tennessee, posted revenue of $568.9 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $504.4 million.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $363.5 million. Revenue was reported as $1.81 billion.

