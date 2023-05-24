America’s Car-Mart: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROGERS, Ark. (AP) — ROGERS, Ark. (AP) — America’s Car-Mart Inc. (CRMT) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $2.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Rogers, Arkansas-based company said it had net income of 32 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.13 per share.

The auto retailer posted revenue of $388.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $20.4 million, or $3.11 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.41 billion.

