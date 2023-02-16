Appian: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Appian Corp. (APPN) on Thursday reported a loss of $34.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 47 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 28 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 40 cents per share.

The business process management software provider posted revenue of $125.8 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $122.4 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $150.9 million, or $2.08 per share. Revenue was reported as $468 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Appian expects its results to range from a loss of 33 cents per share to a loss of 27 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $130 million to $132 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Appian expects full-year results to range from a loss of $1.14 per share to a loss of $1.07 per share, with revenue ranging from $530 million to $535 million.

Appian shares have risen 38% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $44.86, a decrease of 18% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on APPN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/APPN