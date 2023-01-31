Mondelez: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $583 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of 42 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 73 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The maker of Oreo cookies, Cadbury chocolate and Trident gum posted revenue of $8.7 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.37 billion.

