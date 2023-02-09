Industrias Bachoco: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CELAYA, Mexico (AP) — CELAYA, Mexico (AP) — Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV (IBA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $3 million.

The Celaya, Mexico-based company said it had net income of 8 cents per share.

The poultry producer posted revenue of $1.21 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $311.8 million, or $6.31 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.07 billion.

