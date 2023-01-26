South State: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) _ South State Corp. (SSB) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $143.5 million.

The Winter Haven, Florida-based bank said it had earnings of $1.88 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1.90 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.06 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $487.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $459.4 million, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $448.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $496 million, or $6.60 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.64 billion.

