Keysight: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) _ Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $299 million.

The Santa Rosa, California-based company said it had profit of $1.66 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, were $2.14 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.99 per share.

The electronic measurement technology company posted revenue of $1.44 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.4 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.12 billion, or $6.18 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.42 billion.

For the current quarter ending in January, Keysight expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.81 to $1.87.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

