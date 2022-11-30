G-III Apparel: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $61.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $1.26. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.35 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.85 per share.

The clothing and accessories maker posted revenue of $1.08 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.07 billion.

G-III Apparel expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.90 to $3 per share, with revenue expected to be $3.15 billion.

