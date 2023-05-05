Twist Bioscience: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Twist Bioscience Corp. (TWST) on Friday reported a loss of $59.2 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.04 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.06 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.09 per share.

The maker of synthetic DNA for the biotechnology industry posted revenue of $60.2 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $56.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Twist Bioscience said it expects revenue in the range of $60 million to $61 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $235 million to $238 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TWST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TWST