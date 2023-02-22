PDC Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $349.7 million.

The Denver-based company said it had net income of $3.79 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $3.22 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.09 per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $879.5 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $853 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.78 billion, or $18.49 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.85 billion.

