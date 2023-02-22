Sleep Number: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Sleep Number Corp. (SNBR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 21 cents per share.

The seller of beds, mattresses and bedding products posted revenue of $497.5 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $495.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $36.6 million, or $1.60 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.11 billion.

Sleep Number expects full-year earnings to be $1.25 to $2 per share.

