May 8, 2023 GMT
Talos Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot
HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Talos Energy, Inc. (TALO) on Monday reported earnings of $89.9 million in its first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 84 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 1 cent per share.
The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $322.6 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $347 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TALO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TALO