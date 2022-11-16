Lowe’s: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) _ Lowe’s Cos. (LOW) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $154 million.

On a per-share basis, the Mooresville, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 25 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.27 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.11 per share.

The home improvement retailer posted revenue of $23.48 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $23.1 billion.

