Timberland Bancorp: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOQUIAM, Wash. (AP) _ Timberland Bancorp Inc. (TSBK) on Monday reported earnings of $7.5 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hoquiam, Washington-based company said it had net income of 90 cents.

The holding company for Timberland Bank posted revenue of $21.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $20.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TSBK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TSBK