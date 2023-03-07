Thor Industries: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — Thor Industries Inc. (THO) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $27.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Elkhart, Indiana-based company said it had profit of 50 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.10 per share.

The recreational vehicle maker posted revenue of $2.35 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.53 billion.

Thor Industries expects full-year earnings to be $5.50 to $6.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $10.5 billion to $11.5 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on THO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/THO