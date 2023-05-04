Figs: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Figs Inc. (FIGS) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.9 million.

The Santa Monica, California-based company said it had net income of 1 cent per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The health care apparel company posted revenue of $120.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $112.4 million.

_____

