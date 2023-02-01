MetLife: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ MetLife Inc. (MET) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.34 billion.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $1.66 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.55 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.74 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $16.32 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $15.84 billion, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.95 billion.

