Sysco: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Sysco Corp. (SYY) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $429.6 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 84 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 90 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The food distributor posted revenue of $18.88 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $18.73 billion.

