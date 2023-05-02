BankFinancial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BURR RIDGE, Ill. (AP) — BURR RIDGE, Ill. (AP) — BankFinancial Corp. (BFIN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $2.6 million.

The Burr Ridge, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 21 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $16.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $13.8 million.

BankFinancial shares have declined 25% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $7.95, a decrease of 22% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BFIN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BFIN