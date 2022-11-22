Dycom Industries: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) _ Dycom Industries Inc. (DY) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $54 million.

The Palm Beach Gardens, Florida-based company said it had profit of $1.80 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to $1.69 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.28 per share.

The provider of specialty contracting services posted revenue of $1.04 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $974.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DY